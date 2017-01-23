Private Tulsa Courthouse Security Considered

The Sheriff’s Office takes bids on providing private armed security at the Tulsa Courthouse. A handful of bids are received from companies that want to take over armed security at courthouse entrances. Sheriff Vic Regalado says it doesn’t necessarily mean the posts now manned by deputies will go private. It will depend on whether adequate security can be provided by the private sector at a lower cost.

Right now, the court entrances are manned by unarmed deputies with metal detectors and hand-held security wands. Armed court officers do patrol courthouse hallways and entrances. Bids will be studied and a recommendation made to the Sheriff.