Tulsa Police are investigating this city’s 10th homicide of the year. A man’s body was found on the driveway of a home in the 5400 block of N. Hartford Place. The 50-year-old man was found by his wife.

It appears he had been shot. Neighbors reported hearing a gunshot about 11 p.m. Friday evening. However, his body was not found until about 6 Saturday morning.