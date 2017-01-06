Planning Commission Says No to New Zoning Changes Potentially Affecting Iron Gate

Proposed zoning code changes that could affect Iron Gate soup kitchen have been nixed, at least until their court case is resolved.

The change explicitly classified soup kitchens and other nonprofits under governmental and social services, a determination previously made by the city when it came to Iron Gate.

Iron Gate has appealed that classification in court. Attorney Lou Reynolds accused the city of trying to move the goal posts on them.

"And this is not carefully worded, hastily prepared," Reynolds said. "If DVIS wants to counsel ladies in an office building downtown, do they need a special exception? If the American Red Cross needs to give vaccinations, do they need to come to the Board of Adjustment to get a special exception?"

INCOG's Susan Miller defended the proposed change.

"This isn't any kind of punishment or reaction. This was really our intent all along, and this is the use category for those types of uses that the building permit office, when they do their review, is going to say that those particular uses are," Miller said.

The proposed changes would have meant nonprofits' proposed relocations, such as Iron Gate's from Trinity Episcopal Church to Seventh Street and Frankfort Avenue, would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Iron Gate Director Mark Barcus said navigating the zoning code has been costly as of late.

"When you add extra requirements on to us, any $1,000 that we spend in legal fees is 4,000 meals that we don't serve, and that's conservative," Barcus said. "And other agencies would have similar concerns about that."

The planning commission rejected the proposed changes, saying they don't want to possibly affect Iron Gate's litigation.