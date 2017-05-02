Performance Oklahoma - Chamber Music In Oklahoma

French pianist Philippe Bianconi has been described as an artist whose playing is “always close to the soul of the music, filling the space with poetry and life” by the Washington Post, “an extraordinary exhibition of musicianship, technical control and good taste which lent the music a freshness, immediacy and conviction one all too seldom encounters” by The London Times. After winning the first prize of the Casadesus International and the Jeunesse Musicales International competitions, as well as the Silver Medal in the Seventh Van Cliburn International Competition, Philippe Bianconi made an acclaimed recital debut at Carnegie Hall in 1987 and has appeared with many of the world’s most distinguished orchestras and conductors in America, Europe and in Australia. An active and celebrated recitalist appearing worldwide, he was recently appointed Director of the American Conservatory at Fontainebleau.

Appearing as a guest artist of Chamber Music in Oklahoma in the fifth and final concert presented this season, on Sunday, April 2nd at Christ the King Catholic Church in Oklahoma City, Mr. Bianconi offered a program featuring three works by Frédéric Chopin, the Nocturne in B major, Op 62, No. 1, the Ballade No. 3 in A-flat major, Op 47 and the Scherzo No. 4 in E major, Op 54; a selection of Préludes from Books 1 and 2 by Claude Debussy, Carnaval, Op 9 by Robert Schumann and two encores!

This program airs Saturday, May 6th, 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.