"Patient Care: Death and Life in the Emergency Room" on StudioTulsa Medical Monday

By 15 minutes ago
  • Aired on Monday, July 9th.
    Aired on Monday, July 9th.

What's it like to be an "ER doc" in America today? And how has that job changed in recent decades? Paul Seward is our guest. Now retired, he was a physician for nearly fifty years, and he spent most of those years working in emergency rooms. He's just published a memoir, "Patient Care: Death and Life in the Emergency Room." As was noted of this volume by Booklist: "Seward's engrossing and approachable memoir plunges readers into the unpredictable life of an emergency-room physician.... His humble recollections are sad yet joyful, moving yet lighthearted. Seward's memoir is...packed with stories that will capture readers' attention. In the increasingly popular medical-memoir genre, this one stands out."

