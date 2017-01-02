Party Turns Deadly near Claremore

Rogers County officials say one man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a New Year's party northeast of Claremore.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded about 1 a.m. Sunday to the shooting at a residence.

The Claremore Progress reports that according to a sheriff's affidavit, deputies found one victim on the ground near a travel trailer who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and leg and was flown to an area hospital.

The affidavit says 23-year-old Michael Munday II of Claremore claimed responsibility for the shootings during a 911 call. The newspaper reports Munday was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.