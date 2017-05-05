Over 500 Tulsa Jobs to Leave Town

Tulsa is about to lose 530 jobs. State Farm Insurance has announced it will close its regional office in Tulsa. The closure is part of a system wide realignment.

The jobs will be phased out over the next two years. The facility, near 51st and the Broken Arrow Expressway, will close in 2019. The employees will be given a chance to relocate.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum called the news "disappointing", while the Regional Chamber of Commerce called it "unwelcomed news".

State Farm opened its regional office in 1980.