Our Evening (and Our Members) Were FABULOUS!

It was GREAT to see so many of you at our Second Annual Public Radio Tulsa Member Thank You Party at Southwood Landscape and Garden Center! What a perfect evening to mix, mingle, and meet so many listeners whose memberships make Public Radio Tulsa possible!

We enjoyed remarkably cool breezes in Southwood’s lush setting, our Thank You Party hosts for the second year. Southwood feted our members with frosty beverages, snappy music by David Horne and Unfinished Business, and a super BOGO hanging basket sale, just for us.

That delicious food was provided by Libby Billings and her crew from Elote Café & Catering. Puffy tacos, queso, salsa, chips, and churros for you and a couple hundred of your besties? Yes, PLEASE!

Weren’t able to make it? Want to relive a lovely evening? Take a gander at these party pics HERE! (Haven’t contributed to Public Radio Tulsa within the last 12 months? GASP!!! Fix that right now with your donation HERE!)

A million thanks to our friends at Southwood for hosting us at their stunning garden center, and to Elote Café and Catering for the delectable puffy tacos. Thanks as well to our outstanding corps of volunteers, who pitched in with enthusiasm and a shared devotion to public radio; we couldn’t throw a party without you!

Most of all, thanks to YOU: Our members, whose contributions support great journalism and unforgettable music. Whether you were there with us at the party at Southwood, or we just haven’t met you YET, know that everything you hear on KWGS and KWTU is thanks to you.

‘Til next year!