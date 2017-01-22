OSU Frat House On Self Suspension after Death

Members of an Oklahoma State University fraternity have suspended social events for the academic year after the death of a member by alcohol poisoning last year.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports that the Sigma Chi fraternity put themselves on social probation.

Twenty-year-old Brandon Matthew Cavazos of Bedford, Texas, was found unresponsive Nov. 12 in his bedroom at the fraternity house. The state medical examiner determined he died from alcohol poisoning. The death was ruled accidental.

A school spokesman says OSU has yet to take disciplinary action.

A team from the fraternity's national headquarters will come to Stillwater to conduct an intense program on alcohol abuse.