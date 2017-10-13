OSBI Reviews Officer Shooting

Authorities say an Oklahoma deputy shot and wounded a man who was trying to stab a woman in northeast Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Washington County deputy shot 47-year-old Corey Wesley Peoples on Thursday in a pasture near Vera, about 20 miles north of Tulsa.

Peoples was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The deputy's name hasn't been released.

The OSBI says the deputy was assisting a bondsman who was seeking Peoples for jumping bail.

The agency says Peoples put a knife to the throat of a woman who was with him and the woman dropped to the ground. The OSBI says the deputy then shot Peoples when he raised the knife to stab the woman.

The woman's condition was not released.