An Old Warehouse is to Become the Mother Road Market

An old red brick warehouse on the southwest corner of 11th and South Lewis is about to get new life. The Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation announced today plans to convert the old warehouse into the Mother Road Market.

The Mother Road Market will be a community food destination, allowing Tulsans and tourists alike to eat, sip, shop and enjoy Tulsa’s favorite neighborhood restaurants and brand new food concepts - all under one roof. The project will cost $5.5 million.

Mother Road Market will be approximately 26,000 square feet. It will and features 16 small shops at 320 square feet each, plus one shop at 640 square feet. Mother Road Market will also feature a bar, a 640 square foot space to house restaurant pop-ups, an indoor/outdoor seating area, children’s activities, special event space and easy access for residents and tourists. The foundation says it will feature Tulsa’s best local food entrepreneurs and innovators. Andolini's Pizza will be an anchor for the market.

Leasing is expected to begin in August 2017, and will be handled by Fox + Allen Realty. Construction for the project is expected to break ground in August, and is designed by Selser Schaefer Architects. Project completion is expected tentatively in late Spring 2018.