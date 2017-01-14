Oklahoma Voters Could Decide How Labor Commissioner Gets Job

Voters would decide whether the Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor should be elected or appointed under a measure that's been filed ahead of the legislative session that begins next month.

Freshman state Sen. Adam Pugh filed a joint resolution this week seeking a public vote on the issue.

Under current law, the labor commissioner is one of 11 statewide elected state officers. If approved by the House and Senate, voters could decide whether the labor commissioner would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

Current Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Melissa Houston says she doesn't have a strong opinion on the matter and would defer to the will of the people.

Houston was appointed by the governor last year following the death of former Labor Commissioner Mark Costello.