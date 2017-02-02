Oklahoma Records Three More Flu Deaths

Three more Oklahomans have died from the flu in the past week. Of the eleven total deaths reported statewide this season, ten have been people age 65 or older. The Oklahoma Health Department’s Jamie Dukes says that is a vulnerable population, as well as the very young, and those with existing health conditions.

Tulsa County leads the state in the number of deaths with three and the number of hospitalizations with 135. There were 95 more hospitalizations across the state in the past week, for a total of 584 since the season began.