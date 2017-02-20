Oklahoma Leads Nation in Foster Abuse

A federal report indicates more children were abused or neglected by foster parents in Oklahoma in 2015 than any other state in the nation.

The child maltreatment report by the Children's Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says there were 150 confirmed cases of children abused or neglected by Oklahoma foster parents in 2015. The Oklahoman reports that's 121 more than Texas, which has more than seven times as many people, and 34 more than California, which has 10 times as many as people.

High abuse and neglect numbers also were reported for children staying at Oklahoma's group homes and residential facilities. The 62 confirmed maltreatment cases by staff at Oklahoma group homes and residential facilities were second only to Texas, which reported 111 incidents.