Oklahoma Lawmakers Close to Passing Medicaid Work Requirements

State lawmakers appear poised to direct the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to come up with Medicaid work requirements matching those for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Oklahoma Senate passed House Bill 2932 on a 31–11 vote Wednesday, sending it back to the House for final approval.

Adults 18 to 50 years old would have to work or participate in approved programs 20 hours a week unless they qualify for an exemption. That could affect around 8,000 Oklahomans currently qualifying for SoonerCare benefits under Medicaid's parent and caretaker eligibility.

"Are there any major health advocacy organizations, including the health care authority, that are actually in support of this bill?" Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman asked Sen. Adam Pugh, HB2932's Senate author.

"I don’t know anyone who is either in support or not in support of this bill," Pugh said. "What I do know is that the body that makes legislation will soon have a vote to determine whether the state of Oklahoma is in support or not in support of this bill."

Republican state lawmakers overwhelmingly support work requirements. Sen. Paul Rosino said they would apply to people like his son, who dropped out and shared an apartment with seven people, all receiving SoonerCare and SNAP benefits.

"The state did not help them. The state did not help me. Those are the people that need to be out there working," Rosino said. "He was working part-time as the Chuck E. Cheese mouse, just enough hours that he could keep those benefits. He didn’t have a car, but he would walk to the liquor store with the money he raised."

Republican Sen. AJ Griffin and other opponents, however, say instituting work requirements will make fewer people eligible for SoonerCare and shift more costs to the state. Griffin said the state is already paying the price for not investing in poverty prevention and mental health "by leading the nation in incarceration of our individuals, by diminished educational attainment by our persons.

"I wish we could pass a bill and inspire people to greatness and inspire people to be what they can be. But we can’t," Griffin said.

The governor has already directed the health care authority to submit work requirements for federal approval this year. The bill awaits a House vote.