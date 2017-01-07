Oklahoma Lawmakers Aim to Pass Bill Involving Federal ID Law

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Democratic and Republican lawmakers are planning to pass legislation in Oklahoma to comply with a federal law involving identification cards.

The Tulsa World reports that two Democratic senators — John Sparks of Norman and Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City — announced legislation in November to comply with the REAL ID Act. President George W. Bush signed the act into law as an anti-terrorism measure in 2005.

Republican Rep. Jon Echols, the House majority flood leader, says he expects similar legislation to pass the House.

A 2007 Oklahoma law prevents the state from fully implementing REAL ID, which involves adding security features to state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security granted Oklahoma another extension to use noncompliant state-issued IDs at federal agencies through June 6.