Almost three-dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate tonight in Tulsa. The inmates have been taught the art of pet grooming through the Department of Correction’s 'Muddy Paws' program.

The DOC’s Matt Elliott says the graduates are from the Turley Correctional Facility’s half-way house. The program gives the soon-to-be-released inmates an employable skill for when they are freed.

The graduation will be held at the Southern Hills Baptist Church in Tulsa.