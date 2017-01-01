Oklahoma Highway Patrol: Crashes on State Roads Fatal to 2

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people have been killed in separate accidents on state roads.

The patrol says 64-year-old McAlester resident Kathy Smith died in a crash Saturday at 11:25 a.m. near the town of Haywood in Pittsburg County.

A report says Smith was traveling southbound and attempted to make a left turn into a driveway in front of a truck, which collided with Smith's car. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

On Friday, 30-year-old Ada resident Meagan Workman was killed in a crash around 8:10 p.m. near the town of Asher.

Workman was traveling westbound on State Highway 39 when her truck went left of center and off the roadway. Workman's vehicle struck a tree and caught fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene