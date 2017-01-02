Officer Shot During Traffic Stop

Authorities say a police officer in suburban Oklahoma City is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says a Valley Brook officer was shot in the leg Sunday evening as he was walking back to his patrol car. The sheriff's office says a deputy arrived on the scene and applied a tourniquet to the officer until paramedics arrived.

Oklahoma City police say the suspect remains at large, but authorities believe they have located the suspect's vehicle.

The sheriff's office says multiple shots were fired and some struck a passing vehicle with five people inside. No one in the vehicle was hurt.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the incident. Additional information was not immediately available.