On the Next ATJ, Remembering Various Jazz Greats Who Died in 2017

Dig the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 13th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz -- all of it introduced, contextualized, and lovingly selected by an actual person (i.e., not by a robot)!

And in the third and theme-driven (and final) hour of our show...with 2017 now wholly situated within the proverbial rear-view mirror...we'll listen to music from several of the jazz greats who passed away lasy year. Such as, for example, pianist Geri Allen (shown here), trombonist Roswell Rudd, guitarist Larry Coryell, saxophonist Arthur Blythe, and so forth. And elsewhere in our program, we'll dig the music of Sun Ra, Oregon, Steve Kuhn, Stan Getz, June Christy, and Bobby Hutcherson, among others.

Join us, jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver both recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Also, note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thank you for listening.