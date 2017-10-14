New Owners for Harwelden

The Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa has entered into a contract of sale with a buyer for

Harwelden Mansion. The Faulkner Family, owners of Bodean Restaurant, intends to purchase

the property. McGraw Realtors are handling the transaction for both parties. The Council has

started the process of placing a historic easement on the mansion and carriage house, and the

easement is a condition of sale. A historic preservation easement is a voluntary, perpetual legal

agreement, which permanently protects an important historic property.

The Faulkner family envisions Harwelden as a new addition to the Bodean family. With fifty

years of experience in the Tulsa community, the family sees potential in Harwelden as a

restaurant that retains the character and integrity of the home.

“We are excited to take the first steps toward the future,” said Mary Faulkner. “Our legacy is

built on decades of serving Tulsa, and Harwelden offers us the chance to embrace a Tulsa

landmark and neighborhood in a new, creative way.”

Harwelden was the Council’s home from 1969 to 2012, and Tulsans have celebrated

weddings, attended fundraisers, and made memories at the historic home for decades. The

organization’s leadership is thrilled that Tulsans will continue to enjoy the home in its new

chapter.

“Harwelden is special because so many of us have celebrated milestone events in the house.

This sale is a passing of the torch in a way, allowing another Tulsa tradition to take those

celebrations into the future. We couldn’t be happier that Harwelden will continue to be a place

to gather with loved ones,” said Executive Director Holly Becker.

