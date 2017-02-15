The Mother of Crutcher Children Arrested

By KWGS News 52 minutes ago

Franchel Johnson
Credit Tulsa County Booking Photo

The mother of Terence Crutcher’s children has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Frenchel Johnson was arrested late yesterday afternoon and booked into the Tulsa jail. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Crutcher, a Black man, was shot and killed by Tulsa Police last September. In court, Johnson had sought to become the executor of his estate. That request was denied. Johnson had claimed a 'Common Law' marriage.

Since the Police Officer who shot Crutcher was charged in court with 1st Degree Manslaughter, that could opened the door to a wrongful death suit against the City of Tulsa. 