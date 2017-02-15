The Mother of Crutcher Children Arrested

The mother of Terence Crutcher’s children has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Frenchel Johnson was arrested late yesterday afternoon and booked into the Tulsa jail. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Crutcher, a Black man, was shot and killed by Tulsa Police last September. In court, Johnson had sought to become the executor of his estate. That request was denied. Johnson had claimed a 'Common Law' marriage.

Since the Police Officer who shot Crutcher was charged in court with 1st Degree Manslaughter, that could opened the door to a wrongful death suit against the City of Tulsa.