More than $56M in School Bond Issues on Tulsa-Area Ballot

More than $56 million worth of school bond issues will be on Tulsa-area ballots next month.

Voters will decide Feb. 14 on the packages for Union, Jenks and Skiatook Public Schools.

Union Public Schools proposes a $26 million bond package to ensure the next phase of construction at the district's new elementary school.

Skiatook Public Schools has a near-$20 million bond package to finish the second phase of construction at Skiatook Elementary and provide funding for a technology initiative for students, among other projects.

The Tulsa World reports that none of the proposed bond packages would increase taxes.

The deadline to register to vote in the Tulsa County election is Friday.