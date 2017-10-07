Monk@100: The Thelonious Monk Centennial (on the Next All This Jazz)

The inimitable pianist and iconoclastic composer Thelonious Monk, who died in 1982 after helping to shape and refine the form of jazz known as bebop from the late 1940s onward, would have turned 100 next week (on the 10th). On the next edition of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 7th, right here on Public Radio 89.5 / KWGS-FM, we'll offer a Centennial Tribute to Monk, playing many of his well-known compositions. We'll hear such greats as Carmen McRae, Mulgrew Miller, Bill Holman, and Marcus Roberts doing Monk's music, to name but a few. And elsewhere in our program, we’ll dig tunes from Chico Freeman, Scott Amendola, Philly Joe Jones, Ed Bickert, and many more. Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three solid hours of recent and classic jazz, across a wide range of styles. From Chris Connor to Kris Davis, Duke Pearson to Duke Ellington, Joe Williams to Joe Henderson, and Herbie Nichols to Herbie Hancock, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners. So, please join us! (Also, note that ATJ playlist information can usually be found here, although you'll have to scroll down a bit -- and we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.)