Monday starts off with a strong earthquake near Perry. The 4.5 magnitude quake struck at 5:22 this morning. It was centered some 10 miles southwest of Perry, over in Garfield County. It was orginally classified as a 4.3.

The quake was about three miles deep. Like a Saturday quake, it was felt over a wide area, including by some people in Tulsa.

At this point, there are no reports of damage or injuries.