"Meet Your Dog" -- A Chat about New Ways of Understanding and Modifying Canine Behavior

Our guest is Kim Brophey, a nationally certified and award-winning canine behavior consultant based in Asheville, North Carolina. She joins us to discuss her new book, "Meet Your Dog: The Game-Changing Guide to Understanding Your Dog's Behavior." In this work, Brophey explains her so-called "L.E.G.S." approach -- as in, "Learning, Environment, Genetics, and Self." As was noted of this book by Alexandre Rossi (the author of "A Dog at the Keyboard"): "It's refreshing to finally find a book that takes into consideration the many predispositions to behavior problems in dogs. Many written works and theories do not take this into account, yet it is one of the major keys to understanding, and subsequently changing, canine behavior. This book is unique as it considers the whole dog. Dogs are different. They have different personalities, and breeds have specific tendencies. Kim does not ignore this. On the contrary, she teaches us simple and practical ways to use these differences and tendencies to not only give dogs a better life, but also to have a more harmonious relationship with their human beings."