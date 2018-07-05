Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Must Fit Inside Tulsa's Zoning Code

The state health board will take up medical marijuana regulations next week. However, it will be longer before the city of Tulsa gets its zoning codes redefined to include medical marijuana dispensaries.

Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city will regulate where such facilities can operate. His staff is reviewing what other cities have done. He says there is no clear-cut direction. Some cities have classified the dispensaries as drug stores while others consider them equal to liquor stores. Where the facilities can operate will depend on Tulsa's classification.

Mayor Bynum says businesses that have rushed to open facilities already may have to move if their location does not fit inside the zoning codes.