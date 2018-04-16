Mayor Expects Sales Taxes To Increase With Amazon Deal

The state’s new regulation calling on Amazon to collect Oklahoma sales taxes from third party vendors puts a big smile on the face of Mayor Bynum. While law prevents him from saying how much a merchant contributes, he says the revenue increase will be good news for Tulsa.

He says it will be enough to continue to rebuild the police force as well as hire additional firefighters. Mayor Bynum says the plan will also allow the city to move quicker on street repairs.

As brick and mortar stores lose business to the internet, many people have avoid paying sales taxes on products purchased on line.