Mapping the Medical Marijuana Vote, by County

Despite well-financed opposition, the state question legalizing medical marijuana passed by a significant margin Tuesday, with 56.8 percent of voters in favor.

The interactive map below shows that in many counties in rural areas, particularly in the far northwest and southeast corners of the state, a majority of voters opposed State Question 788. But counties with much larger populations, including Oklahoma, Tulsa, Cleveland and Comanche counties, went heavily in favor.

