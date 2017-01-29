Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Car Crash Withdraws Guilty Plea

A man who was sentenced to 24 years in prison for causing a car crash that killed three people in 2009 has been released on bail after a judge granted his motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

District Judge James Caputo granted 27-year-old Steven Wade Jameson's request following a Friday court hearing.

Jameson had entered a blind guilty plea to three counts of first-degree manslaughter in 2011 for causing a car crash that killed Michael, Angela and James Mulanax.

The Tulsa World reports Jameson argued he should be able to withdraw his plea because it wasn't knowingly and voluntarily entered.

Jameson blamed his trial lawyer for misinforming him about how long he would have to serve in prison after the plea.

Prosecutors said they'll continue their case against Jameson.