Man Killed by Okmulgee Police

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says its agents are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by police at a motel in Okmulgee.

The OSBI says officers were called to investigate a disturbance at the motel at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and found a man threatening to kill himself while holding a knife to his throat.

The agency says in a news release that the man was told to drop the knife, but instead advanced toward the officers and was shot. He later died at a hospital in the town.

The names of the man and the officers involved were not immediately released and an OSBI spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call for additional comment.