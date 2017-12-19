Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Making Comics, Telling Stories, Exploring Identities: "As the Crow Flies"

By 31 minutes ago
  • Aired on Friday, December 15th.
    Aired on Friday, December 15th.

On this edition of ST, we speak with the Denver-based artist and author Melanie Gillman, who holds an MFA in comics from the Center for Cartoon Studies. Gillman is a queer, nonbinary, and award-winning cartoonist who specializes in color-pencil work and creates narratives with LGBTQ young-adult themes and subjects. Currently living and working here in our community as a Tulsa Artist Fellow, Gillman has a new book out; it's a graphic novel called "As the Crow Flies." We discuss this book on today's show.

Tags: 
Comics and Graphic Novels
American Art
Art
Writers on Writing
Tulsa Artist Fellowship
Drawings and Illustrations (in Art)
Gay Children
Gay Studies
LGBT Rights and Issues
Young Adult Books
Literacy and Reading
Memoir and Autobiography
Novels
Summer Camp
Christian Thought and Faith
Family Life

Related Content

'My Favorite Thing Is Monsters' Is A Dazzling, Graphic Novel Tour-De-Force

By Feb 22, 2017

These days, almost every new movie, TV show, album or book feels so anticipated and pre-packaged that we're already tired of it by the time it's released. This makes it especially thrilling when something dazzling just appears like that alien spaceship in Arrival, startling even those whose business it is be in the know.

Graphic Novelist Adrian Tomine Takes On The Notorious Long Duk Dong

By Feb 9, 2015

On Friday, I explained what's "cringeworthy" about Sixteen Candles' Long Duk Dong, whose broken English and social ineptitude left a painful stamp on many Asian-American children of the '80s.

Comic Book Writer Marjorie Liu On How Rejection Shaped Her Writing

By editor Jul 22, 2016

San Diego Comic-Con is over. Nerds from all around the world have packed up their costumes, wiped off their makeup and left the city. Many of them will bring home more than just collectibles and photos. They'll also bring back memories of meeting their favorite artists and writers.

Marjorie Liu is one of those writers; she wrote the epic fantasy comic book Monstress with Japanese artist, Sana Takeda. Throughout the weekend, fans flocked to their booth to meet Liu and have her sign their copies of the book.

Bet You Read It Now: iTunes Terms Of Service Becomes A Graphic Novel

By editor Nov 6, 2015

Copyright 2015 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Transcript

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We learned about a new graphic novel superhero this week. He doesn't have a cape, but he does have a signature outfit.

R. SIKORYAK: A black turtleneck, glasses, a beard and jeans.

"This Is a Book for Parents of Gay Kids: A Question & Answer Guide to Everyday Life"

By Oct 10, 2014

Our guest on ST is Kristin Russo, who -- along with her colleague, Dannielle Owens-Reid -- communicates daily with LGBTQ youth and families at the award-winning website called Everyone Is Gay. Russo and Owens-Reid have a new book out that stems directly from this website; it's called "This Is a Book for Parents of Gay Kids: A Question & Answer Guide to Everyday Life," and Russo talks with us about it. The book is, as she explains, meant to be an easy-to-read, go-to resource for parents hoping to understand and communicate with their gay child.

Comics, "Maus," and the Rise of Graphic Narrative Literature

By Rich Fisher