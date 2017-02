From Tulsa County District Court comes word that Stanley Vernon Majors will go with an insanity defense. The 62-year-old is charged with murder and a hate crime in connection with the death of his Lebanese next door neighbor. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing yesterday.

The family of Khalid Jabara says Majors would taunt the 35-year-old, calling him a “dirty Moose-Lim”. In reality, Jabara was a Christian. The harassment was so bad that Jabara had a restraining order against Majors.