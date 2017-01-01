Magnitude 3.0 Earthquake Strikes near Pawnee

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake has struck near the town of Pawnee in north-central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor occurred at 10:05 a.m. near the same town where the state recorded its strongest ever earthquake in September — a magnitude 5.8.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage is unlikely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded across Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Regulators have asked oil and natural gas producers to close injection wells in certain areas or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.

In November, a magnitude 5.0 quake hit Cushing, where huge oil reserves are stored.