Kirby Won't Testify Before House Committee

An Oklahoma lawmaker who's been the subject of a sexual harassment complaint and a subsequent settlement by the House says he doesn't intend to testify before a special House committee looking into the matter.

In a statement released on Monday, state Rep. Dan Kirby says he has serious concerns about the secretive nature of the panel, which is meeting behind closed doors to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him and another legislator.

The panel met again on Monday and plans to release a final report before the start of the legislative session on Feb. 6.

Kirby says neither he nor his attorney has been provided with a list of witnesses or any documents connected to the investigation. The Tulsa Republican denies any allegations of sexual harassment.