Kirby Testifies for 4 Hours Before Closed Door House Panel

A Tulsa Republican lawmaker accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants spent more than three hours meeting behind closed doors with a special state House committee investigating the allegations.

Rep. Dan Kirby said Friday he appreciated the committee giving him an opportunity to tell his side of the story, but declined further comment until the panel issues a final report. Kirby denied wrongdoing.

Kirby initially said he wouldn't cooperate with the committee, expressing concerns over its secrecy. He changed his mind after House Speaker Charles McCall suspended Kirby's chairmanship of the House Committee on Business, Commerce & Tourism.

The special committee is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against Kirby and another lawmaker, and the use of government funds to settle a wrongful-termination claim filed by one of Kirby's accusers.