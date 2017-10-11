"Kay WalkingStick: An American Artist" at Gilcrease

Related Program: 
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we learn about the work of Kay WalkingStick, a widely celebrated American landscape artist who once referred to herself as "a New York painter and a Cherokee woman." Now 82, and equally (and impressively) adept in both abstract and representational styles, WalkingStick is the subject of a newly opened retrospective exhibition at the Gilcrease Museum here in Tulsa. (This show will be on view until early January.) With her works appearing in the collections of, to name but a few, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Israel Museum, and the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, WalkingStick also spent several years on the faculty of the art department at Cornell University. Our guest is Laura Fry, the chief curator at Gilcrease.

