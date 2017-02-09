It is happening. Today is the Day. The Give and Take.

It is happening. Today is the day. The first Give and Take.

Join us this evening, February 9 at 5:30 p.m. for civil dialogue, mutual learning and lively exchange of ideas. Representative Carol Bush House District 70 and Representative Monroe Nichols District 72 will be our guests. We’ll hear about their freshmen week in the Oklahoma Legislature and you can ask them questions, too!

Grab your friends and family and head on down to Lefty's On Greenwood. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

P.S. News Director John Durkee is the moderator. Another plus, you get to see him in person!

https://www.facebook.com/events/691677714335516/