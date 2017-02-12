Indian Tribe Plans to Build Casino in Georgia

An Oklahoma Indian tribe wants to return to its ancestral Georgia home, and bring a casino with it.

It's the latest twist in the effort to legalize gaming in Georgia.

WSB-TV reports a lawyer for the United Keetoowah band of the Cherokee said an Indian casino will help a native Georgia people struggling to survive.

The Keetoowah band was driven from Georgia during the Trail of Tears in the 1830s.

The impoverished tribe's executive director hopes for a fruitful homecoming. Anile Locust says she would like to see her people flourish in her lifetime.

The tribe wrote to Gov. Nathan Deal last month and said that through federal law, they have status superior to all other efforts to build a casino.