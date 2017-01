A rally and march was held in Tulsa Friday evening to protest President Trump’s orders to build a wall along the U-S-Mexico border.

Organizer Jose Vega has been assured by city leaders and law enforcement that the Hispanic community here has nothing to fear, but says the march will go on to show Tulsa support for all cultures and people.

The rally and march began at the Guthrie Green and ended at Tulsa's City Hall.