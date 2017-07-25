Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"How Darwin's Theory of Evolution Ignited a Nation" (Encore Presentation)

By 32 minutes ago
  • Aired on Tuesday, July 25th.
    Aired on Tuesday, July 25th.

(Note: This program first aired back in January.) On this edition of ST, we speak with Randall Fuller, the Chapman Professor of English here at TU. He joins us to discuss his book, "The Book That Changed America: How Darwin's Theory of Evolution Ignited a Nation." As the historian Eric Foner wrote of this work in The New York Times: "[Fuller's] account of how Americans responded to the publication of Darwin's great work in 1859 is organized as a series of lively and informative set pieces -- dinners, conversations, lectures -- with reactions to 'On the Origin of Species' usually (but not always) at the center. Fuller focuses on a group of New England writers, scientists, and social reformers. He begins with a dinner party on New Year's Day, 1860, at the home of Franklin B. Sanborn, a schoolmaster in Concord, Mass. The guest of honor was Charles Loring Brace, a graduate of Yale and founder of the Children's Aid Society, which worked to assist the thousands of orphaned, abandoned, and runaway children who populated the streets of New York City. Also present was Amos Bronson Alcott (Louisa May Alcott's father), a local school superintendent so garrulous that his neighbors would start walking in the opposite direction when they saw him coming to avoid an interminable discourse on one subject or another. Henry David Thoreau was there as well, taking a break from his hermit-like existence on Walden Pond. Brace brought to the gathering a copy of Darwin's new book, which he had borrowed from his cousin Asa Gray, a professor of natural history at Harvard. Fuller explores how these and other figures reacted to their encounter with Darwin's ideas.... Fuller is a lively, engaging writer, with an eye for fascinating details. His subjects wrote copious letters, kept diaries, gave speeches, and recorded their conversations with one another. Fuller has mined this rich material with care and insight."

Tags: 
Charles Darwin
Evolution
Science
19th-Century America
American Literature
American Culture
Henry David Thoreau
The Civil War
Literary Criticism
American History
Politics and Religion
Religion
Christian Thought and Faith
Biology
Nonfiction
Academic Life and Culture
Publishing and Book Industry
Writers on Writing

Related Content

"Fade In, Crossroads: A History of the Southern Cinema"

By Jul 12, 2017

What can American motion pictures tell us about the American South, and what can the South tell us about the movies? Our guest is Robert Jackson, an Associate Professor of English here at the University of Tulsa.

"The Best Land Under Heaven: The Donner Party in the Age of Manifest Destiny"

By May 24, 2017

On this edition of ST, we chat with Michael Wallis, the best-selling Tulsa-based author of "Route 66" and "David Crockett" and many other books.

"Indians Illustrated: The Image of Native Americans in the Pictorial Press" (Encore Presentation)

By May 4, 2017

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we listen back to an interview that we first aired in January with John M. Coward, an associate professor of communication here at the University of Tulsa. At that time, Coward joined us to discuss his then-new book, "Indians Illustrated: The Image of Native Americans in the Pictorial Press." This book is a social, cultural, and pictorial history of how Native Americans were illustrated in the many and various magazines and newspapers that popped up all over the nation in the latter half of the 19th century.

A Chat with Prof. Edward Baptist of Cornell University, Who Will Soon Speak Here at TU

By Feb 6, 2017

Our guest is Edward Baptist, a professor at Cornell University, who will soon give the 2017 Cadenhead-Settle Memorial Lecture here at TU. (This free-to-the-public event happens on Monday the 6th, beginning at 7pm; you'll find more information here.) Prof.

Don't Know What To Do With Your Life? Neither Did Thoreau

By Feb 17, 2014

Every year, students come into my office and say, "I don't know what I want to do with my life." Of course, plenty of people in the world don't have the luxury of such cluelessness, but my students don't look like they're enjoying their privilege; they look scared and depressed, as though they've already failed some big test of character. They might find some comfort in Michael Sims' new biography of the young Henry David Thoreau called, simply, The Adventures of Henry Thoreau.

What Did Thoreau Really Eat? You Might Be Surprised

By Jean Fain Jul 11, 2017

There's no shortage of myths about Henry David Thoreau, even in this American literary superhero's hometown of Concord, Mass. In fact, my informal poll of locals reveals that it's the rare person who knows what the 19th-century naturalist grew at Walden Pond, let alone how he survived.

Apparently, even as the town celebrates Thoreau's bicentennial birthday bash, the truth about his diet is as elusive as any celebrity's.