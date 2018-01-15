Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Housing and Health: A Conversaion with Dr. Megan Sandel of Boston Medical Center

By 12 minutes ago
  • Aired on Monday, January 8th.
    Aired on Monday, January 8th.

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, a detailed discussion of how being "housing insecure" can seriously and negatively affect an individual's -- or a community's -- health and well-being. Our guest is Dr. Megan Sandel of Boston Medical Center, who is also an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Boston University Schools of Medicine and Public Health. She's given many lectures over the years with titles like "Housing and Health" and "The Housing Vaccine: Why Stable Decent Affordable Homes Keep Communities Healthy" -- and her 1999 book, "There's No Place Like Home," documents how asthma, lead, injuries, homelessness, food insecurity, chronic disease, and educational attainment can all be affected by one's housing situation. As a nationally recognized expert on housing and child health in particular, Dr. Sandel tells us about how housing influences health outcomes in myriad ways, and at all levels of society.

Tags: 
Health Care
Medical Research
Real Estate and Housing
Public Health
Community Medicine
Social Justice
Sociology
Medicine
Personal Health and Well-Being
Family Life
Social Change
City Life
Food Desert
John Henning Schumann

Related Content

Making (and Re-Making) Plans for North Tulsa: The Unity Heritage Neighborhoods Design Workshop

By Nov 28, 2017

On this edition of ST, we learn about the Unity Heritage Neighborhoods Design Workshop, a program to create designs, plans, and visions for future development in neighborhoods immediately north of downtown Tulsa. These include the Brady Heights Historic District, Emerson Elementary, Greenwood, and the Evans-Fintube site. Throughout the fall, the Notre Dame University Graduate Design Studio has been viewing the landscape and speaking with community stakeholders on how they want the neighborhood to look and feel as they develop their design ideas.

An Update on an Important New Tulsa Police Department Program: The Community Response Team

By Jul 28, 2017
Tulsa Police

On this edition of ST, we learn about the Tulsa Police Department's ongoing efforts to implement recommendations submitted earlier this year by the Tulsa Commission on Community Policing. In particular, we focus on the Department's implementation of a Community Response Team (or CRT) program; this is an initiative still in its "pilot" stage. As we learn today from our guest, Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, the three-person CRT team includes an officer from the Police Department, a paramedic from the Tulsa Fire Department, and a mental health professional.

"The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America"

By Jul 26, 2017

On this edition of ST, a discussion with Richard Rothstein, who is a research associate of the Economic Policy Institute and a Fellow at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Widely seen as a leading authority on U.S.

Tulsa Transit Announces the Forthcoming Aero Bus Rapid Transit System

By Jul 24, 2017

On this edition of ST, an interesting chat with Tulsa Transit Interim General Manager Debbie Ruggles. In a joint appearance, City of Tulsa and Tulsa Transit officials recently announced a new bus rapid transit line for our community, which will run mainly along Peoria Avenue. It will be known as the Aero system. Service on the Aero -- which will run in rotation from Peoria and 36th Street North to 81st and Lewis -- is expected to start in Spring 2019.

ST Medical Monday Explores "Slow Medicine: The Way to Healing"

By Oct 30, 2017

Our guest on this installment of ST Medical Monday is Dr. Victoria Sweet, an associate clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who's also a prize-winning historian and a Guggenheim Fellowship recipient. She joins us to discuss her new book, "Slow Medicine: The Way to Healing." This work, part candid memoir and part well-informed critique, argues for an across-the-board "slowing down" of the practice of medicine in America. As noted by a critic for The Atlantic: "Anybody considering medical school, or already toiling there, has to read this book.

'The Projects' Explores The Evolution Of Chicago's Public Housing System

By Jun 17, 2015

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST: