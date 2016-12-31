Hominy Prison Contraband Stuffed in Basketballs, Footballs

HOMINY, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma prison officials say an inmate at a northern Oklahoma prison spotted carrying basketballs and footballs is responsible for one of the year's largest contraband busts.

Prison officials say the balls had been cut open and filled with contraband, including nearly 40 cell phones and 10 pounds of tobacco.

The Department of Corrections says in a statement that the incident happened on Christmas Day at the Dick Conner Correctional Center, a medium-security state prison near Hominy.

A corrections officer spotted an inmate with a large bag filled with six footballs and two basketballs. The balls had been cut open, filled with contraband and taped shut to make them easier to throw over a fence.

Authorities say they are still looking to identify whoever is responsible for delivering the items.