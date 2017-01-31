Objects hold history. They evoke stories stamped in time. The Smithsonian's new National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. has opened up a world of stories that visitors are flocking to discover.

To mark the September 2016 opening of the museum, The Washington Post invited people across the country to submit photographs of objects in their family that connect them personally to black history. APM Reports teamed up with The Post to create a podcast series that spotlights some of those objects and the stories behind them. Historically Black reveals intimate and surprising aspects of history through interviews, archival sound and music.

This special programming is produced by Stephen Smith and Kate Ellis of APM Reports and the episodes are hosted by popular African American actors and writers.

You can hear Historically Black on Public Radio 89.5. You can also listen live here.

Episode One

Thursday, February 16 and 12:00 p.m. | Friday, February 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Hosted by Michele Norris. Narrated by Keegan-Michael Key and Roxane Gay