Heat Keeps Ambulances Rolling in Tulsa

EMSA responded to eight different heat related emergency calls on Friday. More are expected over the weekend as the high heat stays with us.

One of the most disturbing calls was at a west Tulsa supermarket. The ambulance service issued the following statement about that call:

The latest call, at the Aldi’s grocery store at 82nd street and South Olympia Avenue, included three children – reported to be one infant and two toddlers - locked in a car. A caller called 911 and waited at the scene to wave down emergency responders. The patients were assessed at the scene and were not transported to a hospital.

Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

· PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

· Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

· No alcohol or caffeine.

· If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

· Also, don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.

· Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

· Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.