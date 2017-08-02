Gubernatorial Fund Raising: Lamb in the Lead

The Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma has taken a large financial lead in the race to become the state's next governor.

Campaign reports show that with more than $2 million raised, Republican Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb has raised the most so far of the 13 candidates that have filed to run for governor next year.

Lamb says he's pleased and humbled by the support he has received. He says his campaign has more than 700 contributors.

Among the four Democrat candidates, Drew Edmondson, a former state attorney general, is leading with more than $300,200 raised so far.

The campaign reports that were filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission cover donations and expenses through June 30. Monday was the deadline to file them.