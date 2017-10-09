A "Give and Take" Conversation with NPR White House Correspodent Scott Horsely

Related Program: 
What's a "typical day at the office" like for a reporter who's been assigned to cover the White House? How often do presidents traveling on Air Force One actually stroll to the back of the plane and chat with journalists? How much prep work goes (or doesn't go) into the annual White House Turkey Pardon, just before Thanksgiving? On this edition of ST, we listen to a "Public Radio Tulsa Give and Take" conversation that was recorded recently, on Saturday the 30th. At this event, which took place at the Circle Cinema, our host Rich Fisher spoke with NPR White House Correspondent Scott Horsely before a live audience. Rich asked Scott about what's like to cover the White House for a living -- and about what it's like to cover this particular (i.e., Twitter-inclined) White House occupant.

NPR by Steve Barret

 

Scott Horsley is a White House correspondent for NPR News. He reports on the policy and politics of the Trump Administration.

Horsley took up the White House beat in 2009 after serving as a San Diego-based business correspondent for NPR where he covered fast food, gasoline prices, and the California electricity crunch of 2000. He reported from the Pentagon during the early phases of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

