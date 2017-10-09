What's a "typical day at the office" like for a reporter who's been assigned to cover the White House? How often do presidents traveling on Air Force One actually stroll to the back of the plane and chat with journalists? How much prep work goes (or doesn't go) into the annual White House Turkey Pardon, just before Thanksgiving? On this edition of ST, we listen to a "Public Radio Tulsa Give and Take" conversation that was recorded recently, on Saturday the 30th. At this event, which took place at the Circle Cinema, our host Rich Fisher spoke with NPR White House Correspondent Scott Horsely before a live audience. Rich asked Scott about what's like to cover the White House for a living -- and about what it's like to cover this particular (i.e., Twitter-inclined) White House occupant.
A "Give and Take" Conversation with NPR White House Correspodent Scott Horsely
By Rich Fisher • 1 minute ago