Getting to Know the Newly Hired Team-Leader for the GKFF's Birth through Eight Strategy

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The George Kaiser Family Foundation has announced more than $6.3 million in grants to benefit nearly 80 area social service agencies.

The Tulsa-based foundation announced the donations on Monday.

The charitable organization says more than $4.2 million was donated to support human service organizations; $1 million supported community health organizations and more than $1.3 million was donated earlier last year to support basic services for various education groups.