In Game Against OU: Rose Bowl Tickets Made Available to Georgia Politicians

Rose Bowl tickets were pricey and scarce for common football fans, but not for several Georgia politicians.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that organizations affiliated with the University of Georgia gave free tickets to several state lawmakers and officials.

The Georgia Legislature passed a bill in 2014 that prohibited public officials from accepting free tickets, golf games and anything of value over $75 from lobbyists.

However, colleges and universities don't have to register as lobbyists.

The newspaper reports that the university invited about 180 people to the game between Georgia and the University of Oklahoma. The tickets were paid for by the UGA Foundation and the UGA Athletic Association, both nonprofits.

UGA spokesman Greg Trevor could not say whether either group paid for travel for elected officials or Regents members to the game in Pasadena, California.