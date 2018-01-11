Flu Continues to Hit Oklahoma Hard

Flu cases continue unabated across the nation and in Oklahoma. The latest statistics show more than one-thousand people hospitalized in Oklahoma with 22 deaths attributed to the flu. State Health Department Spokeswoman Jamie Dukes says even though the vaccine isn’t 100% sure, getting a shot is still the best action to take.

She says although the flu is striking across the entire age spectrum, all the fatalities in Oklahoma have been in the 50-and-older age group. Of the 1,020 hospitalizations, 225 are in Tulsa County.